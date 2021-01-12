Allegiant Reports December 2020 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2020.

"As expected, the fourth quarter highlighted the divergence in strength between peak travel periods and non-peak periods," stated Drew Wells, vice president of revenue. "Demand remained soft throughout much of December before accelerating during the peak holiday travel period at the end of the month. Load factors during the peak period came in at nearly 60 percent, which aided in completing the quarter with a load factor of 58.2 percent, the best since the onset of the pandemic. Over the last several weeks, we have been encouraged by favorable forward booking trends as flight volumes begin to pick up mid-February and into peak Spring Break travel. We remain cognizant that the situation is fluid and will continue to manage capacity to meet the changing demand environment."

Scheduled Service


December 2020

December 2019

Change

Passengers

673,041

1,308,341

(48.6%)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

611,429

1,165,902

(47.6%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,128,200

1,411,107

(20.0%)

Load factor

54.2%

82.6%

(28.4pts)

Departures

7,281

9,423

(22.7%)

Average stage length (miles)

891

871

2.3%





4th Quarter 2020

4th Quarter 2019

Change

Passengers

2,129,292

3,516,263

(39.4%)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,878,831

3,073,055

(38.9%)

Available seat miles (000)

3,226,050

3,745,031

(13.9%)

Load factor

58.2%

82.1%

(23.9 pts)

Departures

21,399

25,541

(16.2%)

Average stage length (miles)

868

856

1.4%






YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Change

Passengers

8,553,623

14,823,267

(42.3%)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

7,626,470

13,038,003

(41.5%)

Available seat miles (000)

12,814,080

15,545,818

(17.6%)

Load factor

59.5%

83.9%

(24.4 pts)

Departures

85,276

105,690

(19.3%)

Average stage length (miles)

867

859

0.9%

Total System*


December 2020

December 2019

Change

Passengers

679,424

1,318,872

(48.5%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,147,534

1,453,592

(21.1%)

Departures

7,471

9,742

(23.3%)

Average stage length (miles)

883

868

1.7%





4th Quarter 2020

4th Quarter 2019

Change

Passengers

2,159,035

3,585,966

(39.8%)

Available seat miles (000)

3,315,599

3,928,536

(15.6%)

Departures

22,189

27,088

(18.1%)

Average stage length (miles)

860

846

1.7%





YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Change

Passengers

8,623,984

15,012,149

(42.6%)

Available seat miles (000)

13,125,533

16,174,240

(18.8%)

Departures

87,955

110,542

(20.4%)

Average stage length (miles)

862

855

0.8%

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

December 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$1.56



$ per gallon

4th quarter 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$1.41

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

