Allegiant Reports January 2019 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for January 2019.

Scheduled Service



January 2019 January 2018 Change Passengers 924,957 931,178 (0.7%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 857,008 869,439 (1.4%) Available seat miles (000) 1,054,498 1,057,651 (0.3%) Load factor 81.3% 82.2% (0.9) pts Departures 6,782 6,862 (1.2%) Average stage length (miles) 901 910 (1.0%)



Total System *



January 2019 January 2018 Change Passengers 930,238 937,518 (0.8%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 864,218 877,423 (1.5%) Available seat miles (000) 1,080,826 1,098,088 (1.6%) Load factor 80.0% 79.9% 0.1 pts Departures 6,981 7,158 (2.5%) Average stage length (miles) 898 906 (0.9%)



*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon January 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.01

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 75 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

