Allegiant Reports March 2019 Traffic

News provided by

Allegiant Travel Company

Apr 11, 2019, 19:13 ET

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for March 2019. 

Scheduled Service





March 2019

March 2018

Change

Passengers

1,484,326

1,356,305

9.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,386,501

1,267,098

9.4%

Available seat miles (000)

1,610,575

1,445,135

11.4%

Load factor

86.1%

87.7%

(1.6) pts

Departures

10,297

9,316

10.5%

Average stage length (miles)

914

920

(0.7%)





1st Quarter 2019

1st Quarter 2018

Change

Passengers

3,421,538

3,279,368

4.3%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,191,045

3,064,619

4.1%

Available seat miles (000)

3,802,132

3,602,015

5.6%

Load factor

83.9%

85.1%

(1.2) pts

Departures

24,344

23,264

4.6%

Average stage length (miles)

908

916

(0.9%)

Total System*





March 2019

March 2018

Change

Passengers

1,499,688

1,366,270

9.8%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,406,136

1,280,103

9.8%

Available seat miles (000)

1,655,330

1,490,680

11.0%

Load factor

84.9%

85.9%

(1.0) pts

Departures

10,660

9,682

10.1%

Average stage length (miles)

908

914

(0.7%)





1st Quarter 2019

1st Quarter 2018

Change

Passengers

3,450,278

3,302,951

4.5%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,228,594

3,094,805

4.3%

Available seat miles (000)

3,910,239

3,728,563

4.9%

Load factor

82.6%

83.0%

(0.4) pts

Departures

25,200

24,248

3.9%

Average stage length (miles)

904

910

(0.7%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

March 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.21



$ per gallon

1st quarter 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.14

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 450 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey

Chris Allen

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

email: ir@allegiantair.com

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Related Links

https://www.allegiantair.com

Also from this source

Allegiant Announces Aircraft Base in Savannah, New Jobs and...

Allegiant Reports January 2019 Traffic...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Allegiant Reports March 2019 Traffic

News provided by

Allegiant Travel Company

Apr 11, 2019, 19:13 ET