Allegiant Reports September 2018 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2018. 

Scheduled Service

September 2018

September 2017

Change

Passengers

777,371

658,654

18.0%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

674,098

576,357

17.0%

Available seat miles (000)

821,846

730,573

12.5%

Load factor

82.0%

78.9%

3.1 pts

Departures

5,723

5,107

12.1%

Average stage length (miles)

846

848

(0.2%)

3rd Quarter 2018

3rd Quarter 2017

Change

Passengers

3,461,267

2,998,476

15.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

2,988,962

2,618,446

14.2%

Available seat miles (000)

3,485,800

3,073,360

13.4%

Load factor

85.7%

85.2%

0.5 pts

Departures

24,281

21,498

12.9%

Average stage length (miles)

845

849

(0.4%)

Total System*

September 2018

September 2017

Change

Passengers

803,283

684,318

17.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

699,075

600,735

16.4%

Available seat miles (000)

888,476

799,262

11.2%

Load factor

78.7%

75.2%

3.5 pts

Departures

6,273

5,696

10.1%

Average stage length (miles)

834

832

0.2%

3rd Quarter  2018

3rd Quarter 2017

Change

Passengers

3,503,849

3,045,642

15.0%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,037,540

2,672,963

13.6%

Available seat miles (000)

3,643,948

3,220,246

13.2%

Load factor

83.4%

83.0%

0.4 pts

Departures

25,601

22,723

12.7%

Average stage length (miles)

838

842

(0.4%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon

September 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.48

$ per gallon

3rd quarter 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.41

