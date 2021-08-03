Allegion Introduces The LCN 6400 Compact™ Series Low-Energy Automatic Operator, Supporting ADA Compliance And Touchless Access

Allegion Introduces The First & Only Automatic Operator Designed to Easily Automate Interior Openings. Tweet this

The modular design is unique and enables the reuse of an existing LCN 4040XP mechanical closer, for retrofittable options. The simplicity of this solution reduces the cost, labor and complexity required to automate an opening.

As facilities work to safely reopen, risk mitigation is also top of mind. High-touch surfaces are a common area of focus, due to concerns about the contact transmission of pathogens. Pairing automatic operators with touchless actuators is a common way to address this challenge and enable hands-free operation of an opening. However, such solutions are typically complex and expensive. LCN designed the COMPACT automatic operator to make touchless operation simple and attainable for more facilities.

"Many campuses and schools are looking to reopen for in-person classes this fall, employees are returning to offices across the nation, and healthcare facilities are continuing to invest in healthy environments. Having a touchless solution has become an important consideration for enabling a safe reopening," said Mike Wagnes, vice president and general manager of Commercial Americas at Allegion. "With the LCN COMPACT automatic operator, facility managers can now offer people additional peace-of-mind that they can return to a building that is both accessible and health conscious."

Whether upgrading a single opening, renovating a portion of the building or constructing a new facility, the ANSI A156.19 certified COMPACT Series enables facility managers to promote a healthy and accessible environment. Additional features for the LCN 6400 COMPACT™ Series Low-Energy Automatic Operator include:

Simple and intuitive design

Motor gearbox assembly connects to a standard 4040XP with a mounting plate and just four screws



Electrified module drives open mechanical closer



First-of-its-kind, modular solution, enables reuse of existing hardware

Cost-effective for interior openings

Modular, intuitive design, minimizes complexity of installation and maintenance



Low-voltage design reduces need for skilled labor coordination



Fraction of the cost of traditional solutions with features that meet basic requirements of interior, non-latching doors

Trusted performance

LCN has been a pioneer in the industry since 1877, delivering door control solutions known for meticulous engineering and quality control



The COMPACT automatic operator leverages the trusted 4040XP mechanical closer

"Today's facilities are being asked to stretch limited resources farther, while expectations for healthier and more accessible buildings are at an all-time high," said Brad Sweet, commercial marketing leader at Allegion. "The innovative LCN COMPACT automatic operator allows users to further consider the health, well-being and accessibility of a facility, while minimizing impact on budget and time."

The LCN 6400 Compact Series Low-Energy Auto Operator represents the next wave in Allegion's touchless solutions, making seamless, comprehensive safety and security the new standard for businesses, institutions and beyond. For more information on the LCN 6400 Compact Series Low-Energy Auto Operator, visit us.allegion.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

