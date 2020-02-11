Allegion US Launches Schlage® ALX Series As A First In Modular Design For Cylindrical Locks

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security products and solutions, today announced the launch of the Schlage ALX Series – a first in modular design for cylindrical locks.

The ALX Series cylindrical, grade 2 lock is an evolution of the earlier AL Series, which was based on Walter Schlage's first commercially sold lock, the A button lock. This first cylindrical design lock was so innovative in its time that it changed the industry, and so enduring a design that it is still offered today. In conjunction with the launch, Schlage, the Allegion brand home to the ALX Series and known for quality, innovative door hardware, is celebrating the year of its 100th anniversary, a testament to its ability to remain a pioneer in the ever-changing security landscape by crafting reliable, durable, advanced and beautifully styled door hardware while striving to be the partner of choice for its customers.

"For 100 years, Schlage has provided advanced security solutions for homes and businesses, growing from a small start-up to a global brand," said Brad Sweet, commercial marketing leader for Allegion. "From the first A Series push-button lock pioneered by Walter Schlage in 1920 to the Schlage ALX Series today, our passion for mechanical door hardware is rooted in security and steeped in innovation."

Born from a modular design, the Schlage ALX Series creates new and innovative ways to order, configure and utilize a grade 2 lock. "X Factor" features translate to many benefits, ultimately exceeding expectations for wholesale, locksmiths, architects and end users alike:

FleXible buying options – purchase configured or as separate chassis, function and lever kits

Function fleXibility – patent pending modular chassis design lets you create the lock you need on site and change functions in the future as rooms are repurposed

MaXimum utility – one-chassis-fits-all function kit options and cores to minimize inventory

EXtreme installation simplicity – no loose parts and little or no need to adjust for door thickness

EXpansive lever offering – 10 designs and a full range of key system support, including all Schlage as well as five competitive cylinder formats

EXtra functionality – field-reversible Vandlgard® to non-Vandlgard lever engagement

EXceptional durability – premium features like grade 1 compression springs and a stainless steel latchbolt

EXtended life – the deep-drawn spindle has five points of lever engagement to help minimize droop or wobble

"Thoughtful design is evident in the ALX Series. We see the modularity, durability and security features as building on the best of Schlage innovation. We're excited about this lock and committed to offering every possible configuration," noted Reyn Parsons, Vendor Relations for Security Lock Distributors, a nationwide Master Wholesale Distributor of Schlage Locks.

For more information on the new Schlage ALX Series, visit us.allegion.com.

To learn more about Schlage's centennial of success and innovation, visit the Schlage 100 site.

