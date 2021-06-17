Allego Recognized by "Boston Business Journal" as a Best Place to Work for Fourth Year In a Row

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement platform, today announced it has been named as a Boston Business Journal 2021 Best Places to Work honoree . The BBJ's Best Places to Work program is an exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people. Winners are selected based on high scores from employee attitude and satisfaction survey results.

The companies honored in 2021 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate and more.

"The past year has proven how resilient and determined our employees are. Despite not being together physically, we remain committed to serving our customers while also creating a culture that supports our employees' work/life balance, productivity and continuous learning ," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "Being recognized by the Boston Business Journal for the fourth year in a row reaffirms our commitment to creating a culture that fosters employees' professional success, which we believe is fundamental to human happiness."

Businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation and benefits.

"In a year that has brought incredible challenges for everyone both personally and in business, it is a true testament to great organizations to be named a Best Place to Work," said BBJ's Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. "We congratulate all of our honorees and look forward to learning from them on how to create and sustain outstanding workplaces."

This recognition from the Boston Business Journal is yet another accolade confirming Allego's ongoing commitment to its employees. Recently, Allego was named a 2021 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine for the second year in a row, a 2020 Top Place to Work in MA by The Boston Globe and one of Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For .

For the full list of 2021 BBJ Best Places to Work honorees, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2021/06/16/bbj-honors-2021-best-places-to-work-award-winners.html

To learn more about career opportunities at Allego, and get additional information on our mission and core values, please visit: https://www.allego.com/about/careers/

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit allego.com .

Contacts

Allison Rynak

617.645.0314

[email protected]

BLASTmedia for Allego

Maegan Ratts

317.806.1900 ext. 138

[email protected]

SOURCE Allego