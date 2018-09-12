Allegro DVT Introduces High Dynamic Range and High Frame Rate System Compliance Streams for DVB UHDTV

GRENOBLE, France and SAN JOSE, California, October 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video codec compliance test suites and hardware video IPs, today announced the addition of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and High Frame Rate (HFR) functionalities to its DVB HEVC System test suite for UHDTV.

By adding the new HDR and HFR System compliance streams, Allegro DVT enriches its industry proven DVB HEVC test suite and makes it the ideal tool to allow TV and consumer electronics manufacturers to test their devices for enhanced video capabilities such as higher contrast, enhanced picture colors and sharper images going beyond the 50/60 frame rates.

The Allegro DVT's DVB HDR and HFR System streams are compliant with the latest revision of the DVB UHD specification published by ETSI as TS 101 154. They cover Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantizer (PQ) transfer functions and static picture resolutions with 100/120 frame rates using Single PID and Dual PID.

Allegro DVT will also be introducing HDR compliance streams for Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) 3.0 digital TV standard. The ATSC organization has already made provision for various HDR options such as HLG, HDR10, SL-HDR1 and Dolby Vision (SMPTE 2094-10) and recently elevated HDR10+ technology (SMPTE 2094-40) developed by Samsung and Amazon to a candidate standard for adoption as an ATSC 3.0 option. Allegro DVT will be adding support for these various HDR options to its ATSC 3.0 System Compliance test suite to meet market demand.

