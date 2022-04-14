Allen Business Advisors Announces the Launching of the Step-Up Legacy Plan to Help Business Owners Sell Their Business to Their Key Employees

BROOKLINE, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Business Advisors, a Mergers and Acquisitions Advisor that sells architectural, engineering, and land surveying businesses, announces that it will launch its Step-Up Legacy Plan. The Step-Up Legacy Plan is designed to allow the business owners to sell their business to the key employees at fair market value while receiving payment at the time of closing. Owners also benefit by selling their business to someone they know and trust who will protect their legacy.

Most business owners do not consider selling their business to the key employees because they believe the employees do not have the money needed to purchase the business. The Step-Up Legacy Plan overcomes this challenge by allowing the employees to purchase the business with as little as 10% of the purchase price down. Allen Business Advisors arranges bank financing for the balance of the purchase price. This program is ideal for businesses that have up to 30 employees, whereas an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) works best with companies that have more than 30 employees.

Allen Business Advisors is comprised of three former Commercial Loan Officers and a Bank Trust Officer. As a result of their background, training, and experience, banks prefer to work with them. They understand bankers and they speak "banker talk." They also know the banking landscape, as different banks have different comfort levels of risk. Most banks prefer commercial real estate loans because of the collateral with lower risk.

Business acquisition transactions by definition include goodwill, which is the amount of money paid beyond the value of the physical assets. Most banks tend to avoid business acquisition loans or require a large down payment. Allen Business Advisors has relationships with the limited number of banks that specialize in financing business acquisitions.

Allen Business Advisors specializes in selling architectural, engineering, and land surveying businesses across the country to key employees and outside third parties. They have developed a proprietary database of prospective buyers by attending, exhibiting, and speaking at land surveying, engineering, and architectural conferences.

They develop a customized marketing plan for each business they list for sale. This includes advertising to their large database of potential buyers, using targeted advertising on LinkedIn and Google, and calling prospective buyers. They use videos to advertise their businesses for sale, as people are six times more likely to watch a video than read text.

