Allen D. Rosen, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen D. Rosen, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Plastic Surgeon for his outstanding contributions in the field of Plastic Surgery, his professional excellence in the medical community, and his remarkable leadership as the Founder at The Plastic Surgery Group.

Proudly serving Montclair, NJ, and the surrounding areas, Dr. Allen D. Rosen is a well-seasoned and highly respected plastic surgeon with 32 years of experience. One of America's Top Doctors, he has maintained a well-deserving reputation for demonstrating the highest level of clinical excellence. He specializes in facial aesthetics, body contouring, and cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery.

Having received his Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Stonybrook, Dr. Rosen went on to obtain his Medical Degree from SUNY Buffalo. Following this, he completed a general surgical residency, as well as fellowships in plastic surgery and hand surgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital (Colombia Presbyterian). With a commitment to excellence, he is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgeons and holds certifications of Advanced Education in Cosmetic Surgery by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and Added Qualifications in Hand Surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

A distinguished Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Rosen continues to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in his field. He maintains active memberships with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the New Jersey Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the American Society of Esthetic Plastic Surgeons.

Devoted to various charitable endeavors, Dr. Rosen has been active in his community as past president of the Essex Division of the American Cancer Society and has volunteered for the Heal the Children program.

Among many of his career accomplishments, Dr. Rosen is the recipient of many awards and accolades, including being named one of the finest plastic surgeons in New York and New Jersey by both New York Magazine and New Jersey Monthly Magazine. For twelve years running, peer surveys by Castle Connolly Medical have recognized Dr. Rosen as one of our country's premier plastic surgeons. Good Morning America, MTV, Eyewitness News, CBS, and NBC, have profiled his work, and he has been an invited guest on News 12 New Jersey and numerous other network media events. He has been quoted in Allure, Shape, and Self magazines, New York Daily News, Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Times.

A family man, Dr. Rosen is married to Mrs. Sherri Rosen, RN for 40 years. They have three adult children.

Dr. Rosen dedicates this honorable recognition and his success to his mentors, Robert Milch, MD, Norman Hugo, MD, and Robert Carrol, MD.

To learn more, please visit https://plasticsurgerygroupnewjersey.com/.



