Allen Institute Chief Scientific Officer, Todd Peterson, Ph.D., Announces Departure

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Allen Institute's Chief Scientific Officer, Todd Peterson, Ph.D., announced plans to step down from his role effective March 1 to pursue other professional opportunities.

Peterson joined the Allen Institute in December 2018, in the newly created role of Chief Scientific Officer. In his role he has overseen translational efforts and collaborations and advanced the long-term strategy for all four of the Institute's divisions. Additionally, Peterson developed and led the Office of Science and Technology, formed the Institute's Scientific Advisory Board and led the Science and Technology Committee of the Institute's Board of Directors.

"We are thankful for Todd's many contributions during his time at the Institute and will miss his partnership and perspective," said Allan Jones, Ph.D., President and CEO.

Peterson has more than 35 years of experience in life sciences, both in academic research and in biotechnology research and development. Prior to joining the Institute, he was Chief Technology Officer at Synthetic Genomics, Inc., a biotech company in La Jolla, California. He plans to return to Southern California.

"I am deeply thankful for this incredible opportunity to serve a team committed to advancing the Allen Institute's mission, ultimately changing lives and benefiting human health around the world," said Peterson.

The Allen Institute is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit medical research organization founded by philanthropist and visionary, the late Paul G. Allen. The Allen Institute is dedicated to answering some of the biggest questions in bioscience and accelerating research worldwide. The Institute is a recognized leader in large-scale research with a commitment to an open science model. Its research institutes include the Allen Institute for Brain Science, launched in 2003, the Allen Institute for Cell Science, launched in 2014, and the Allen Institute for Immunology, launched in 2018. In 2016, the Allen Institute expanded its reach with the launch of The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, which identifies pioneers with new ideas to expand the boundaries of knowledge and make the world better. For more information, visit alleninstitute.org.

