Allen Matkins Welcomes Environmental Partner Dana P. Palmer

"Dana is a really valuable addition to the firm," says Allen Matkins partner Sandi L. Nichols , head of the firm's Environmental & Natural Resources Group. "He is very well respected by his peers, having long served in leadership roles in the State Bar (now California Lawyers Association) Environmental Law Section. Dana's extensive background working closely with many regulatory agencies gives him a significant advantage in assisting clients in navigating the red tape and complex issues often associated with California's stringent environmental laws. Dana also brings his air quality control practice, which will both expand and strengthen our existing capabilities in that area. His substantial experience working on complicated real estate acquisitions and developments will also help to serve our expansive work on complex development projects in California."

Examples of Dana's diverse client experience include defending two national trucking companies in the enforcement of the California Air Resources Board's Truck & Bus Rule; defending a manufacturer and three national retailers in Prop 65 litigation concerning allegations of acrylamide exposure in hash browns; representing an aerospace client in a soil and groundwater solvent contamination case; and handling environmental aspects associated with the development and permitting of numerous telecommunications, solar, and wind projects.

Prior to his legal career, Dana served as an environmental consultant for a number of governmental departments. As special assistant to the administrator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, he represented the U.S. Department of Commerce on climate issues at interagency meetings and at an international negotiating conference at The Hague. He also served as a legislative fellow on environmental issues for the office of a U.S. senator and as an associate in the environmental division of ICF International.

Dana received his juris doctorate from the University of Virginia Law School and his bachelor's degree from Middlebury College with a joint major in Environmental Studies and Political Science. Prior to joining Allen Matkins, Dana practiced at McGuireWoods, LLP as the firm's senior environmental attorney in the western United States, and prior to that practiced at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.

ABOUT ALLEN MATKINS

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, and environmental and natural resources; corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment; and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins, please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

