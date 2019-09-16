Allen Tate Realtors Makes First Acquisition After Howard Hanna Partnership

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Hanna Holdings announced today that Howard Hanna Real Estate Services' sister company, Allen Tate Realtors®, has acquired Blowing Rock Investment Properties, an independent residential real estate company serving Blowing Rock, Boone, and surrounding areas in North Carolina's High Country region. This acquisition marks Charlotte-based Allen Tate's entry into the High Country region. Tate, the largest real estate company in the Carolinas, operates 46 offices spanning the Charlotte and Research Triangle regions in North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/985689/Howard_Hanna_Allen_Tate_Realtors_Acquisition.jpg

Established in 2005, Blowing Rock Investment Properties is a market leader for vacation homes, retirement properties, primary residences, commercial properties and investment properties. Led by Scott MacIntosh, president and broker in charge, the company has more than twenty experienced agents serving clients in Blowing Rock, Boone, West Jefferson, Banner Elk, Linville, Beach Mountain, Sugar Mountain, and Lenoir, North Carolina.

"The High Country marketplace has always been a natural fit for Allen Tate. For many years, we've been watching this special company grow in the right way, and we're very excited to welcome Blowing Rock Investment Properties to Allen Tate Realtors. We will bring the tools and resources to distinguish their agents and expose their clients' unique listings to the local, regional, national, and investment marketplaces," said Pat Riley, president and CEO of the Allen Tate Companies.

"We owe our success to our incredible agents, who take great care of our clients and brought us to this point," MacIntosh said. "I'm also extremely grateful for the professional relationships I've had with Pat Riley and Allen Tate over the years. They introduced me to the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® network and laid a path for me to follow to achieve my goals and objectives."

In September 2018, Allen Tate Realtors joined forces with Howard Hanna, the third largest real estate company in the United States and the largest home seller in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. This partnership created the #1 privately owned real estate company in the nation with more than 11,000 agents and employees in more than 300 offices in 9 states. It also gave Allen Tate Realtors substantial traction and scale in the competitive real estate industry and the opportunity to grow through acquisitions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott MacIntosh and the agents with Blowing Rock Investment Properties to Allen Tate and the Howard Hanna family of companies," said Howard W. "Hoby" Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate. "Part of our strategy in the joint venture with Allen Tate is to grow the company through mergers, acquisitions, and franchises in the Carolinas and Southeast as we have throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Our secure financial strength and proactive approach to continued growth, will keep us solidly positioned for combined success."

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Allen Tate Realtors, and Blowing Rock Investment Properties are all members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the most powerful connection in the world of real estate.

Visit www.howardhanna.com, www.facebook.com/howardhanna or allentate.com for more information.

About Howard Hanna

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is the third largest real estate company in the United States, the #1 privately owned broker in the nation, and the largest home seller in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and the Carolinas. The family-owned and -operated real estate company specializes in residential and commercial brokerage service, mortgage, closing and title insurance, land development, appraisal, property and casualty insurance, corporate relocation, and property management. In 2018, Howard Hanna completed a partnership with the Allen Tate Companies, the 14th largest real estate company in the nation. The combined company has more than 300 offices across PA, OH, NY, VA, MI, WV, MD, NC and SC, with more than 11,000 sales associates and employees who are guided by a spirit of integrity in all aspects of the real estate process.

