Allen West to Headline the Texas Freedom Rally at The State Capitol

GARLAND, Texas, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lt. Col. Allen West will be headlining the Texas Freedom Rally in Austin, TX at the Texas Capital south entrance on Saturday May 23rd at 11:30am. He will be leading a caravan of motorcycles and cars from Dallas to Austin that morning for attendees as well.

Along with him Sen. Don Huffines, Rep. Kyle Beiderman, Shelley Luther, Stewart Rhodes, Chad Prather, Jennifer Fleck, Jeh Loh, and Eugene Ralph will all be speaking at the event. This rally will focus on securing our civil liberties, defending the constitution, and making sure Texas is open for business.

Ensuring that the rights of all Americans and Texas are protected needs to be the top priority for all politicians. Whether they are in Austin or Washington D.C.

Learn more about Allen West, his campaign, and how to keep Texas Red by visiting www.west4texas.com.

