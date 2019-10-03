Allenberry Resort Hires Award-Winning Executive Chef For On-Site Restaurant

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning chef, Kurt Wewer, has been officially announced as the new Executive Chef of The Barn Restaurant at Allenberry Resort in Boiling Springs, Pa. Executive Chef Kurt Wewer's creative menu development at the Garlic Poet garnered awards from Pennsylvania Super Chef, Harrisburg Magazine, and more. He expressed his enthusiasm for his new role on August 23, 2019.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have been given this opportunity," Wewer said. "I'm confident the values I'm bringing as Executive Chef will move The Barn Restaurant into an exciting new future." Wewer continued, "Diners care more about what they eat, what they're paying for, and if it's a dining experience worth remembering than ever before."

"We're using seasonal ingredients from our local agricultural community as much as possible," Wewer said. He continued, "This approach keeps our culinary staff constantly innovating to provide unique experiences to our diners. This will also contribute to our local farming community and be a large part of our success."

Wewer also said that this new emphasis on transparency and education extends to The Barn's own workforce, stating, "We want to adopt a much more family-focused approach here moving forward. We're offering better education and financial growth opportunities to our employees than we have in the past." Wewer said, "I believe we have a really talented group here and they're definitely excited about this new approach."

Located along the Yellow Breeches Creek in Central Pa., Allenberry Resort is a historic, rustic, independently-owned resort with origins stretching as far back as the late 1700s. James Crockett, the uncle of American Folk Hero, Davy Crockett, first settled the land that Allenberry Resort sits on today. More than 200 years later, Allenberry is now a premier family, fly fishing, and wellness destination after recent purchase and subsequent renovations from the Kennedy Family.

For more information or media inquiries regarding this announcement, please contact Jack Barth at (717) 497-0482 or marketing@allenberry.com . To reach Executive Chef Wewer directly, contact kurt@allenberry.com .

