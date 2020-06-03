Allen's E3 Interactive Patient Engagement Software Update Improves Patient Healing

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Technologies, a Sentrics company, and leader in transforming the way hospitals engage, educate and empower patients, today announced the availability of a powerful new software release that helps patients heal faster and more comfortably. Key upgrades focus on helping patients reduce anxiety, decrease pain, create a positive attitude, and improve patient-clinician communication. Key to the solution is an integration with Coro Health's therapeutic music, which has been curated and selected to drive specific health goals.

Allen's E3 interactive patient engagement solution encompasses three pillars: Education and Experience for the patient, and Efficiency for hospital operations. Each pillar includes a suite of tools—from health education programming and in-room entertainment, to room-comfort controls and real-time patient feedback tools— available through an in-room, smart TV or bedside touchscreens. Major software updates, which are available now, include an integrated digital white board on the patient TV, which keeps patients updated without the need for a nurse or aide to use personal protective equipment to physically enter the room, sanitize a board and write an update; My Health Record, which integrates with the hospital EMR to give the patient access from their TV to test results, medication summaries and clinical notes; and integration with Coro Health's MusicFirst solution, which offers scientifically curated music to improve patient rest, healing and wellbeing.

"Research shows that happier, more positive patients are healthier patients," said Mark Lancaster, executive vice president of Sentrics' Acute Care Division and general manager of Allen. "With the integrated Coro music therapy and other patient-centric features, Allen's latest E3 software is singularly focused on driving faster recovery and a better, more positive patient experience."

Existing Allen customers have already started receiving the upgrade automatically via the solution's new future-proofing release, which eliminates the need to schedule system upgrades. This includes the integration of Coro's clinically proven MusicFirst music therapy solution.

"We are confident that integrating our clinically proven therapeutic music into Allen's E3 Patient Engagement solution will accelerate patient recovery," said David Schofman, co-founder of Coro Health. "Our published evidence shows that the right selection and cadence of music reduces both agitation and depression in patients."

