Allergan, an AbbVie Company, Announces Positive Topline Phase 3 Results Evaluating Investigational Twice-Daily Administration of VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCI ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in Adults with Age-Related Blurry Near Vision (Presbyopia)

VUITY is the first and only eye drop to treat presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, in adults and is FDA-approved for once-daily administration

In the VIRGO trial evaluating twice-daily administration of VUITY, the primary endpoint of improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Day 14, Hour 9 was met

Data from the VIRGO trial will be presented at upcoming medical congresses and serve as the basis for a supplemental U.S. New Drug Application submission in the second quarter of 2022

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan, an AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) company, today announced that the Phase 3 VIRGO trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational twice-daily administration of VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in adults with presbyopia met its primary efficacy endpoint, improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Hour 9 (3 hours after the second drop) on Day 14. Additional details of this trial will be presented at future medical congresses and will serve as the basis for a supplemental New Drug Application submission for an optional twice-daily administration to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter of 2022. Approved by the FDA in October 2021 for once-daily use, VUITY is the first and only eye drop to treat age-related blurry near vision in adults.

"We are encouraged by the results from the VIRGO trial, which suggest that administering VUITY twice daily may provide an additional dosing option for people with presbyopia to improve their near vision without compromising their distance vision," said Christopher Lievens, O.D., clinical trial investigator and professor, Southern College of Optometry. "With similar safety results compared to the previous studies evaluating once-daily administration, VUITY administered twice daily may offer more flexibility in how blurry near vision is managed."

In the VIRGO Phase 3 trial, a total of 230 participants aged 40 to 55 years old with presbyopia were randomized in a one-to-one ratio of vehicle (placebo) to VUITY, receiving two drops in each eye per day for 14 days, with the second drop at Hour 6 (6 hours after the first drop). The study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant proportion of participants treated with VUITY twice daily gained three lines (the ability to read three additional lines on a near vision chart) or more in mesopic (low light), high contrast, binocular Distance Corrected Near Visual Acuity (DCNVA) with no more than 5-letter loss in low light Corrected Distance Visual Acuity (CDVA) at Day 14, Hour 9 (3 hours after the second drop) versus the vehicle (placebo).

The safety profile was similar to that observed in studies with once-daily administration of VUITY; the most common adverse events occurring at a frequency of >5% were headache and eye irritation. The twice-daily use of VUITY is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by the FDA.

"We know that many people with age-related blurry near vision are interested in the potential use of VUITY beyond once-daily administration to help manage their condition," said Michael R. Robinson, M.D., vice president, global therapeutic area head, ophthalmology, AbbVie. "The results of the VIRGO trial showcase our continued effort to innovate for patients with age-related blurry near vision and commitment to expanding our leading portfolio of treatments for eye care providers and patients."

About Presbyopia

An estimated 128 million people in the U.S. experience presbyopia or age-related blurry near vision, a common and progressive eye condition that reduces the eye's ability to focus on near objects and usually impacts people after age 40. In a non-presbyopic eye, the clear lens behind the iris can change shape and focus light to the retina, making it easier to see things up close. In a presbyopic eye, the clear lens hardens and does not change shape as easily, making it difficult to focus on near objects. Presbyopia can be diagnosed by an eye doctor (ophthalmologist/optometrist).

About VUITY

VUITY is an optimized formulation of pilocarpine, an established eye care therapeutic, specifically designed to treat age-related blurry near vision. It is delivered with proprietary pHast™ technology, which allows VUITY to rapidly adjust to the physiologic pH of the tear film. This was studied in simulated tear film, and the clinical significance is unknown. VUITY uses the eye's own ability to reduce pupil size and improves near and intermediate vision without compromising distance vision.

Approved Use and Important Safety Information

USE

VUITY™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 1.25% is a prescription eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision (presbyopia) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use VUITY if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.

Use caution when driving at night or performing hazardous activities in poor lighting.

Temporary problems when changing focus between near and distant objects may occur. Do not drive or use machinery if vision is not clear.

Seek immediate medical care if you experience any sudden vision loss.

If you wear contact lenses, they should be removed prior to VUITY use. Wait 10 minutes after dosing before reinserting contact lenses.

Do not touch the dropper tip to any surface as this may contaminate the contents.

If more than one topical eye medication is being used, the medicines must be administered at least 5 minutes apart.

The most common side effects are headache and eye redness. These are not all the possible side effects of VUITY.

Please see full Prescribing Information at www.VUITY.com.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry for more than 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

###

SOURCE AbbVie