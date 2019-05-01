Allergan Announces Results from the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced the voting results, representing 85.9 percent of shares eligible to be voted, from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. Shareholders elected all of the 11 nominees as members of the Board of Directors, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation, ratified the appointment of Allergan's independent auditor for fiscal year 2019, approved proposals related to the authority of the Directors to issue shares under certain specified conditions, and rejected a shareholder proposal calling for an immediate separation of the Chairman and CEO role by majority of votes cast.

Allergan's Board of Directors issued the following statement on the voting results:

"The Allergan Board appreciates the support of our shareholders reflected in the voting results. We take seriously the feedback we received during our shareholder engagements leading up to the Annual Meeting and look forward to a continued dialogue moving forward. Allergan's Board of Directors is dedicated to best-in-class governance, strong independent oversight, accountability for performance and delivering on our strategic priorities to create value for our shareholders."

Based on the tabulation of votes Allergan shareholders:

Rejected a shareholder proposal to immediately separate the Chairman and CEO with 61.3 percent of shareholders voting against the proposal.

Elected the Board nominees as Directors to hold office until the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Nesli Basgoz , M.D., Joseph H. Boccuzi , Christopher W. Bodine , Adriane M. Brown , Christopher J. Coughlin , Carol Anthony (John) Davidson , Thomas C. Freyman , Michael E. Greenberg , Ph.D., Robert J. Hugin , Peter J. McDonnell , M.D., and Brenton L. Saunders .

, M.D., , , , , , , , Ph.D., , , M.D., and . Approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation, commonly referred to as a "Say on Pay" vote, with 86.6 percent of votes cast.

Ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its independent auditor for fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 .

. Renewed the authority of the Board of Directors to issue shares.

Renewed the authority of the Board of Directors to issue shares for cash, and to issue shares for specified capital investment purposes without pre-emptive rights.

Final results will also be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, at which time they will become available on www.sec.gov as well as Allergan's web site.

