Allergan to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that Chief Commercial Officer William Meury will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Allergan's Investor Relations website at https://www.allergan.com/investors/events-presentations. The webcast can also be accessed through the following URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/register.aspx?conf=jeff118&page=agn&url=http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/agn/index.aspx

An archived version will be available following the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for 90 days.

SOURCE Allergan plc

