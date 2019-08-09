Allergy & ENT Associates Expands to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Texas, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the opening our newest location in Montgomery, Texas. As the trusted provider of allergy, asthma and sinus care in the Greater Houston Metro area since 1957, we are excited to expand with our fifteenth office. Located at 123 Blue Heron Dr. Suite 101, we are conveniently located off Highway 105.

Dr. Hardik Patel, an allergy and immunology specialist, will begin offering allergy care while this fall we will begin also offering ENT care with the addition of an Otolaryngologist (ENT). Allergy & ENT Associates pride themselves on being a one stop for healthcare services related to allergy, asthma, immunology, as well as ENT cares such as sinus disease and audiology. Enrique Quintero, MD and President of Allergy & ENT Associates is excited for the expansion allowing convenience for new patients from the Conroe and Tomball areas.

The Montgomery office opened its doors May of 2019 three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Fridays) with plans to expand to five days a week in the near future. If you would like more information or to schedule an appointment please call (713) 697-4687 or visit us online at aentassociates.com.

SOURCE Allergy & ENT Associates

