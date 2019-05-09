Allergy & ENT Associates First in North Houston to Launch State of Art TruDi ENT Navigation System

HOUSTON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & ENT Associates, your local trusted provider of allergy and ENT health services in the Greater Houston Metro area since 1957, is the first in the North Houston to invest in Johnson and Johnson's cutting edge three-dimensional navigation system for in office ENT procedures. This unique electromagnetic image is designed to ensure sinus surgeries are completed as safely and efficiently as possible. This allows patients to have a minimally invasive twenty-minute procedure. The technology allows physicians more precise real-time location so they can target the diseased sinus anatomy.

Doctors Johnny Mai, and Ifepo Sofola and Shawn Allen are thrilled to offer patients in-office procedures which very frequently results in reduced costs and recovery time. The best in class technology enables them to deliver safer and more cost effective care to patients. If you are experiencing symptoms such as headaches, nasal congestion, snoring, bad breath, fatigue or have chronic sinusitis call us today to find your relief and reduce. To schedule an appointment with one of our experts, please call (713) MY-SINUS or (713)-697-4687 or visit us online at www.AENTAssociates.com.

