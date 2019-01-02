Allergy & ENT Associates Kingwood Devastated by Hurricane Harvey Makes Redemption

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & ENT Associates a provider of exemplary care in Greater Houston since 1957, including our office located in Kingwood, Texas. Our Kingwood office was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey; it was flooded with waters that exceeded five feet. As too many are familiar, Hurricane Harvey brought unimaginable damages to Houston and surrounding areas. When the waters subsided, our office was left covered in mud and debris that ruined everything in the clinic. Being committed to serve our community's needs, Allergy & ENT Associates quickly relocated into another office in Atascocita to serve patients while we began rebuilding. After a year of rebuilding, we are now back in our office at 1850 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Suite 100, in Kingwood with improved and expanded facilities. We can now better provide high quality allergy, asthma, and sinus disease patient care. The facilities include a surgical suite with the ability to provide state of the art in-office procedures including minimally invasive balloon sinuplasties. We are excited to be back in our new and improved office space. To make an appointment please call (713)-MY-SINUS or (713)497-4687 or visit our web site for online appointments at www.aentassociates.com.