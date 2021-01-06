Allergy & ENT Associates Offers COVID-19 Vaccine/Allergy Information

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Purpose: To provide reassurance and support during widespread vaccination across America, allergists must offer clear guidance to patients based on the best information available.

Safety: At the time of writing this review, immediate allergic reactions clinically compatible with anaphylaxis have occurred at a rate of 1.3 per 100,000 doses.

What is vaccine allergy?

Similar to medications or foods, people can be allergic to a vaccine. However, allergic reactions to vaccines are very rare (approximately one in 1 million). Some reactions are mild, such as hives as the only symptom, while others are more severe. About half of allergic reactions to vaccines happen in the first 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination.



What is a severe allergic reaction?

A severe allergic reaction is sometimes called anaphylaxis. Symptoms start very quickly (usually within minutes) and almost always within 4 hours of vaccination and typically include hives; swelling of mouth, lips, tongue or throat; shortness of breath, wheezing, or chest tightness; or low blood pressure or loss of consciousness.

Redness and swelling at the injection site - is that an allergic reaction?

Sometimes vaccines can cause local reactions at the injection site, and these can begin hours after the vaccination or even the next day. The skin at the site of vaccination can become sore, swollen, red, painful, and sometimes itchy. The symptoms can last several days.

Although this type of reaction can be uncomfortable, if it does not include the symptoms of severe allergic reactions, it is not an allergic reaction to the vaccine. There is no risk of an allergic reaction with the next vaccination and an allergist consultation is not necessary.

Which patients should speak to a board-certified Allergist/Immunologist before receiving the vaccine?

The CDC recommends "those persons who have had a severe allergic reaction to any vaccine or injectable therapy (intramuscular, intravenous, or subcutaneous) be evaluated by a board-certified allergist/immunologist."

In general, most patients allergic to one vaccine can receive other vaccinations safely.

