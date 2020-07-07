ALLERGY ALERT: KIND Issues Voluntary Recall Due to Undeclared Sesame Seeds in Oats & Honey Granola

KIND recently decided to transition away from using sesame seeds in its Oats & Honey Granola recipe. This limited recall was initiated after KIND discovered that the product's previous recipe was used and placed into new packaging that did not disclose sesame seeds as an ingredient.

The recall applies to one flavor: KIND Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut. No other KIND products are affected by this recall.

The product is sold in a plastic pouch and is available in two sizes – 11 ounces (UPC: 60265217186-4) or 17 ounces (UPC: 60265225101-6).

The impacted product can be identified by looking for the Best By date, which is located on the bottom of the pouch:

For the 11oz pouch, the Best By dates range from April 4, 2021 to June 1, 2021

to For the 17oz pouch, the Best By dates range from April 30, 2021 to June 1, 2021

Please visit kindsnacks.com/oatsandhoneygranola for more information.

The product was manufactured in the United States and distributed through retail stores and ecommerce sites. This limited voluntary recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased KIND Oats & Honey Granola that displays one of the abovementioned Best By dates, and can no longer consume the product safely due to an allergy or sensitivity to sesame seeds, should retain the packaging and email [email protected].

SOURCE KIND Healthy Snacks

