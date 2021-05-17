Allergy Diagnostics Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12% through 2021-2025|Environmental Factors Leading To Allergic Diseases to upheave Growth|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Astra Biotech GmbH, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, PerkinElmer Inc., R-Biopharm AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing healthcare expenditure and environmental factors leading to allergic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Allergy Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Allergy Diagnostics Market is segmented as below:

Product

Consumables



Systems

End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories



Hospitals And Clinics



Physician Office Laboratories

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Allergy Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the allergy diagnostics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Astra Biotech GmbH, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, PerkinElmer Inc., R-Biopharm AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Allergy Diagnostics Market size

Allergy Diagnostics Market trends

Allergy Diagnostics Market industry analysis

Automation and system integration is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of allergy diagnostic products and procedures is may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the allergy diagnostics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Allergy Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist allergy diagnostics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the allergy diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the allergy diagnostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of allergy diagnostics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Astra Biotech GmbH

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corp.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.

Omega Diagnostics Group Plc

PerkinElmer Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

