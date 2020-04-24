Allergy Medicine Sees Growth of 232% Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Health Officials Have Advised Allergy-Sufferers to Ensure That They Have Stocked-up Their Supply

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the allergy medication industry, "Allergy Medicine Sees Growth of 232% Amid Coronavirus Outbreak"

The outbreak of coronavirus has overlapped with the spring allergy season and health officials have advised allergy-sufferers to ensure that they have a supply of anti allergy medications such as antihistamines, nasal sprays and allergen barrier balms. This advice is particularly important for individuals with asthma who are advised to continue their normal respiratory treatments and carry a rescue inhaler at all times.



This has created huge demand for over-the-counter and prescription allergy medications as consumers stock up on necessary medicines. The United States has seen a sharp rise in demand for Albuterol from both hospitals and consumers. Albuterol, sold under the brand names Ventolin and Pro Air, is a bronchodilator commonly used as a rescue treatment for asthma attacks. It is also being used in hospitals as an alternative to nebulizers for patients with COVID-19 to reduce the risk of aerosolizing the virus.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Allergy Medicine Sees Growth of 232% Amid Coronavirus Outbreak"

