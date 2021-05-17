Allergy Partners Notifies Patients of Privacy Incident

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy Partners will be mailing letters to patients whose information may have been exposed in a recent incident involving unauthorized access to documents on its systems.

On February 23, 2021, Allergy Partners identified unusual network activity. Allergy Partners immediately took steps to secure the network and began an investigation with the assistance of a computer forensic firm. On February 24, 2021, the investigation determined that an unauthorized person gained access to the network between January 12, 2021 and February 23, 2021. During that time, the unauthorized person deployed malware and acquired copies of some of the information on Allergy Partners' systems. On March 16, 2021, Allergy Partners determined the acquired information also included documents that contained patient information. Allergy Partners immediately began a comprehensive review of all documents involved. Although the review is ongoing to identify the patients whose information is reflected in these documents, Allergy Partners is aware that, for some of its patients, the documents may contain one or more of the following: name, address, date of birth, health insurance information, driver's license number, Social Security number, financial account numbers, and/or clinical, diagnosis, and/or treatment information.

Once the review is complete, Allergy Partners will mail letters to all patients whose information is identified in the documents involved. Allergy Partners has also established a dedicated, toll-free call center to answer patients' questions. If you have questions, please call 1-855-916-6190, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. For those patients whose Social Security numbers and/or drivers' license numbers are identified in the documents, Allergy Partners will offer complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. Allergy Partners also recommends that affected patients review any statements they receive from their health insurers and health care providers. If patients see charges for services not received, they should contact the insurer or provider immediately.

Allergy Partners regrets any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause, and remains committed to protecting the confidentiality and security of patient information. To help prevent something like this from happening again, Allergy Partners is continuing to regularly audit its systems for potential unauthorized activity, and is implementing enhanced network monitoring tools.

Additional information is posted on Allergy Partners' website at https://www.allergypartners.com/a-notice-to-patients/.

SOURCE Allergy Partners, PLLC