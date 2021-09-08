Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global allergy treatment market report.

The allergy treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.66% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global allergy treatment market is expected to witness an incremental growth of around USD 13.6 billion and absolute growth of over 47% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the medical devices and development of immunotherapy for allergy treatment is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Immunotherapy segment in the global allergy treatment market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period. By indication, rhinitis holds major share and is expected to dominate the market with an incremental growth of USD 2.8 billion during 2021-2026. In the distribution channel segment, the online sales are expected to grow at highest CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. North America region is dominating the global allergy treatment market and is likely to witness highest incremental growth of USD 4.3 billion and APAC is expected to witness highest absolute growth of over 60% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, indication, dosage form, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 12 other vendors

Allergy Treatment Market – Segmentation

Medications acquired a share of 75.46% of the global allergy treatment market in 2020. Allergic diseases or allergies are increasing as the global population is rapidly rising. Although allergies are common in children, they reach their peak when people are in their twenties or thirties.

Allergic rhinitis acquired 26.29% of the global allergy treatment market in 2020. Allergic rhinitis or hay fever is the most prevalent allergic disease globally. It affects almost 10%-20% of the global population.

Oral dosage form acquired 40.12% of the global allergy treatment market in 2020. It is one of the most common dosage forms because of the convivence of administration which results in high acceptance, especially from the pediatric population. Almost all medications such as antihistamines, decongestants, mast cell stabilizers, and corticosteroids are available as oral formulations.

Allergy Treatment Market by Product Type

Medications



Antihistamines





Decongestants





Corticosteroids





Mast Cell Stabilizers



Immunotherapy



Emergency Epinephrine

Allergy Treatment Market by Indication

Rhinitis



Food Allergy



Pollen Allergy



Skin Allergy



Anaphylaxis



Others

Allergy Treatment Market by Dosage Form

Oral



Nasal



Others

Allergy Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy



Hospital Pharmacy



Online Sales

Allergy Treatment Market – Dynamics

Allergy immunotherapy is not a new concept as it was since its introduction in 1911. However, the use of the method has been rare due to the lack of proper studies and technological advances for mass application of the therapy. Allergy immunotherapy is based on the same principle as vaccines. Hence, are also referred to as allergy vaccines. The process involves using a significant dose of certain allergens or a combination that is continuously administered in a person over a certain period to induce immunological tolerance. Immunological tolerance is induced using two mechanisms as immune deviation and induction of regulatory T cells. Immune deviation involves changing the type of immune response to the allergen. During this, the allergen-specific T helper type 1 (Th1) cells are activated and mobilized instead of Th2, which then produces the interferon-gamma (IFN-γ). IFN-γ stimulates then B cells in the body and signals them to generate the IgG instead of the generally produced IgE, which does not produce any allergic reaction.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

On-Demand Pharmacy

Technological Advances in Medical Devices for Allergy Treatment

Anxiety Related to Food Allergies

Increasing Risk of Environmental Allergies

Allergy Treatment Market – Geography

North America acquired 37.30% of the global allergy treatment market in 2020. North America is the biggest segment in the global allergy treatment market by geography. The growth of the segment has been attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of allergies in the region, having a mature market, higher awareness of allergic diseases, and growing risk factors contributing to the allergies. The US and Canada are both developed economies that have high per capita healthcare expenditures. Both countries have been reforming their healthcare sectors to become more patient-centric, which has resulted in higher awareness of personal health and various diseases. Awareness of allergic diseases in North America, which has been contributing to the allergy treatment market in the region, is also high. It has also improved the acceptance of newer therapies and medical devices for allergy management, such as immunotherapies and epinephrine autoinjectors and inhalers. The challenges of immunotherapy include low awareness and focus on treating conditions instead of preventing them.

Allergy Treatment Market by Geography

North America



US





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain



APAC



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





Turkey

Major Vendors

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Dermapharm Holding SE

Johnson & Johnson

ALK-Abello

Allergy Therapeutics

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Other Prominent Vendors

Stallergenes Greer

Aimmune Therapeutics

Bayer AG

Perrigo Company

Alcon

AstraZeneca AB

LES Labs

Viatris Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Kaleo Inc

Read some of the top-selling reports:

