AllerPops May Be the Answer to Allergy Prevention

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoze Jr. (https://allerpops.com/) is advising their customers to that using AllerPops a couple of times before the allergy season hits. It is the most effective method to control seasonal allergies. The goal is to prepare the body for potential allergens and to reduce the immune system's reaction to them when they do come.

AllerPops was developed to target the cause of allergies. Dr. Cliff Han discovered that oral probiotic deficiency results in allergies after studying his allergic condition and individual oral microbiome for three years.

The immune system needs a constant message from beneficial bacteria to be peaceful to its environment.

AllerPops provides nutrition for probiotics to grow and become more abundant. Those probiotics are natural habitats in the human mouth and work to communicate with the human immune system in order to make peace.

As natural flora, the bacteria can maintain their abundant level in the human mouth for an extended period of time without disruptions such as infection, intensive oral hygiene, or antibiotics. Suppression of these beneficial bacteria will interrupt the peace agreement and cause the immune system to become more sensitive. It is likely much easier to restore the peaceful relationship before allergens cause local allergic inflammation. These fundamental characteristics of oral probiotics and human immune system make it possible to prevent allergies.

During the annual Los Alamos Chamberfest on June 8, a customer informed Dr. Cliff Han, the inventor of AllerPops, that his allergies in the last spring were very minor and that he was able to forego the use of allergy medicine. "I took one pop before the pollen hit as I thought when inflammation started it might be difficult to control."

About Knoze Jr. and AllerPops

AllerPops from Knoze Jr. is a product developed by Cliff Han. A trained physician in China, Han later worked in the Los Alamos National Laboratory for two decades as a biologist. Suffering from personal, debilitating allergies, Han decided to craft the perfect natural solution: an easy-to-eat lollipop that contains a mixture of prebiotics which encourage healthy flora growth in the body. Using the same logic that fuels the current probiotics food trend of yogurts and smoothies, Han's patented allergy candy facilitates the growth of the body's own natural flora; thus encouraging the delicate balance of microorganisms which can help ameliorate allergic reactions. Learn more about Knoze Jr. and AllerPops at Knozejr.com.



Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

