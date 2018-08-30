AllerPops Works to Improve Customer Service

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners understand that when you create a product and start selling it, there are a lot of details to take care of. You have to make sure the product works, get people to try it for the first time, spread the word and get publicity, and make a website.

The list goes on and on.

AllerPops is the new discovery born in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

No matter how many things are on the to-do list, "improving customer service" needs to always be at the top.

Right now, AllerPops is improving the experience for their customers in several ways. AllerPops are prebiotic lollipops that give you lasting allergy relief.

Easier to Use

First, they've simplified their instructions. They've reduced the instructions from 13 steps to only four easy to understand steps while keeping it safe and effective. Here are the four steps:

Brush your teeth with water (no toothpaste). Scrub your tongue with a warm wet washcloth from the back to the front until most of the white/yellow biofilm on the top is gone. Gargle hot (optimal 120 ºF) water for about 10-20 seconds. Spit out and repeat gargling for five minutes. Your tongue should be red without any biofilm. If it isn't, scrub it with the wet washcloth and gargle one more time. Eat one AllerPop while doing your favorite things. Let the lollipop slowly melt in your mouth. Do not chew the lollipop or swallow it whole. It may take an hour. Dispose the used lollipop if it is not done after an hour.

Easier to Find

The new website is easier to memorize and find. www.allerpops.com .

When you visit the website you can find out about the science behind AllerPops, watch video testimonials from people who got allergy relief with AllerPops, and order AllerPops and all the supplies you need to get the best results.

Easy Refunds

AllerPops offers a no-nonsense 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you don't have to worry about whether it works for you. When customers are not satisfied for any reason, they receive a full refund.

About Knoze Jr. and AllerPops

AllerPops from Knoze Jr. is a product developed by Cliff Han. A trained physician in China, Han later worked in the Los Alamos National Laboratory for two decades as a biologist. Suffering from personal, debilitating allergies, Han decided to craft the perfect natural solution: an easy-to-eat lollipop that contains a mixture of prebiotics which encourage healthy flora growth in the body. Using the same logic that fuels the current probiotics food trend of yogurts and smoothies, Han's patented allergy candy facilitates the growth of the body's own natural flora; thus encouraging the delicate balance of microorganisms which can help ameliorate allergic reactions. Learn more about Knoze Jr. and AllerPops at Knozejr.com .

Legal Disclaimer

Any inflammation relief obtained by using the product lollipop is supported only by theory and personal observations by the lollipop inventor (e.g. US Pat No._9,795,579) and may not be a typical response. Any representations made herein do not constitute medical advice, and it is recommended that a qualified medical person is consulted before use of the product lollipop. Parental supervision for persons less than 18 years is required according to included instructions.

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For more information contact Cliff Shunsheng Han, Ph. D.

1650 Trinity Dr., Ste 103

Los Alamos, NM 87544

209430@email4pr.com

Text to 505 695 4236 for appointment

SOURCE Knoze Jr. Corp

Related Links

https://knozejr.com

