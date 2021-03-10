Allevi Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., and CELLINK ABto Emerge as Key 3D Bioprinting Market Players during 2020-2024 - A Technavio Exclusive Report

Growing deployment of 3D printing by organizations and rising collaboration among end-users will catalyze market growth

There has been a significant increase in the demand for 3D bioprinting among organizations, laboratories, and universities in the recent years, creating a gap between the demand and supply of 3D printers.

To meet the demand-supply gap, new market players are penetrating the market by offering low-cost and advanced 3D printers, which, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth.

In addition, end-users are increasingly focusing on collaborating with each other to set up one advanced center for research organizations, bioengineering laboratories, and universities for knowledge sharing while minimizing over all set up costs. This will further fuel the market growth eventually.

Get 3D Bioprinting Market Overview

3D bioprinters accounted for the largest 3D bioprinting market share in 2019.

Based on solution, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into 3D bioprinters, bioprinting materials, and services and ancillary equipment.

In 2019, the 3D bioprinters accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the technological advances in 3D bioprinters.

Gain access to market research repository containing over 17,000+ reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

North America is expected to show the highest growth during forecast period.

Based on geography, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into Asia , Europe , North America , and ROW.

, , , and ROW. By 2024, North America will account for the highest growth due to improved healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of 3D bioprinting technologies in healthcare facilities, and the presence of established vendors.

Schedule a Consultation Call to Speak to our Analysts and Industry experts

Prominent Player Analysis

The 3D bioprinting market is fragmented with players categorized as pure-play, industry-focused and dominant players in this report.

Vendors in the market are focusing on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This market forecast provides information on the competencies and capacities of these companies such as Allevi Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., and CELLINK AB.

In addition, the 3D bioprinting market forecast report by Technavio provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmBH, Organovo Holdings Inc., Poietis, REGEMAT 3D SL, regenHU Ltd., and VIVAX BIO LLC.

Explore Related Markets:

3D Printing Materials Market by Material (Thermoplastic polymer, Photopolymer, Metal powder, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America ) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/3d-printing-materials-market-industry-analysis

3D Printer Market by Product (Industrial 3D printer and Desktop 3D printer), and Technology (FDM, SLS, SLA, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America ) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/3d-printer-market-industry-analysis

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio