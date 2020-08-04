Allgress Announces FedRAMP Compliance Solution That Significantly Reduces Time to Submit and Maintain FedRAMP Authorization to Operate (ATO)

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allgress , an industry-leading provider of Integrated Risk and Compliance Management solutions, today announced it has broadened its award-winning solutions portfolio to significantly reduce the time to achieve and maintain FedRAMP ATO.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a Government-wide program with the goal of a standardized reusable approach to pre-authorization security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for Cloud Services Providers (CSP). While the program has streamlined the process since its introduction, there is still a significant amount of continuous lifecycle and documentation management required for CSP's to clearing the hurdles in getting their offerings to the Federal Market.

Allgress Accreditation Manager empowers CSP's, Federal Agencies and Third-Party Assessment Organizations (3PAO) to reduce the time and cost. These efficiency gains come via streamlining and accelerating a substantial amount of the initial assessment, authorization process and Plan of Actions & Milestones (POA&M), continuous monitoring and automating the required documentation.

"Allgress Accreditation Manager allows me to accelerate the time and reduce the administrative management effort to achieve ATO for my clients by streamlining the initial and ongoing requirements and by centralizing the capture of package information and automating the creation of package documentation," said Robert S. – Sr. Cloud Authorization Engineer of Fortune 100 Networking Company.

The benefits of Allgress Accreditation Manager include:

Management of the pre-authorization, authorization and continuous monitoring stages to obtain and maintain ATO

Publication of mandated Program Management Office (PMO) documentation templates

Ability to inherit and map CSP controls

Control guidance content for comprehensive management of the FedRAMP process

Sustained compliance with continuous monitoring to maintain ATO control adherence

Reduction of time and money spent to achieve and maintain ATO

Preparedness service to ensure your time investment with the 3PAO is well spent

As more federal agencies move to cloud-based solutions, CSP's will find that meeting the requirements of FedRAMP compliance can be achieved in less time with reduced complexity and cost," said Jeff Kushner, Allgress Chief Marketing Officer. "At the same time, agencies are dealing with shrinking resources and IT budgets, therefore they must consider automation solutions that achieve ATO with increased efficiency."

Additional information about Allgress Accreditation Manager can be found at: https://am-fedramp.allgress.com/

The Allgress Insight Risk Management Suite (IRMS) provides 360° automated visibility of risk and compliance by bringing together all of an organization's GRC related data in a single integrated system. This enables identification and risk mitigation before any potential financial and brand impact. The power of Allgress' IRMS is now complemented with additional accreditation automation for FedRAMP.

About Allgress

Allgress is a global provider of automated next-generation integrated Cloud Security, Compliance and Risk Management Solutions for organizations and their business partners to meet business objectives with less risk. Allgress' easy-to-use solutions enable organizations to automate processes for assessment, reporting, monitoring and remediation of business risks with less complexity and reduced management costs. Unlike other similar solutions, Allgress' patented award-winning technology allows customers to continuously derive quicker-time-to-value, reducing business risk without an army of consultants.

