Allgress Wins Editor's Choice for Compliance Automation in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allgress is proud to announce we have won the Editor's Choice for Compliance Automation award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

Allgress Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Jeff Kushner, Allgress Chief Marketing Officer.

"We are honored to recognize Allgress for ComplianceVision and their Enterprise Risk Management Suite, the industry's most comprehensive automated solution to reduce the complexity and shorten the timeframe of achieving risk and compliance management for their customers and partners," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine

Users can easily take a gap assessment and then receive suggested vendor solutions to fix any of their discovered gaps. A user can select their current or potential security products to generate a coverage map of individual controls from all major standards and frameworks, including NIST, COBIT, PCI, CMMC, SOC2, and FedRAMP.

We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online on our website and social media channels.

About Allgress

Allgress is a global award-winning provider of next-generation integrated Compliance, IT Security and Risk Management Solutions, for organizations to meet their risk objectives. Allgress' solutions enable organizations to streamline processes to manage the assessment, monitoring, reporting, and remediation of IT Risks with less complexity and reduced costs. Unlike other solutions, Allgress' technology allows customers to continuously derive quicker time-to-value without an army of consultants.

Abo u t t h e Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

Abo u t Cyber Defense Maga zin e

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Allgress Media Inquiries:

Contact: Jeff Kushner, Chief Marketing Officer Email: [email protected] Phone: 1-281-467-5877 Additional Information: https://allgress.com/ , LinkedIn , Twitter





CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive Email: [email protected] Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468 International: 1-646-586-9545 Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE Allgress, Inc.