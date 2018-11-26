Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Adjournment Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") announced that the adjourned special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") scheduled for today has been further adjourned to a date, time and place to be announced in a new notice of meeting, following a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Fund. The Special Meeting is being held for stockholders to consider the approval of new investment advisory agreements with AllianceBernstein L.P. ("Adviser").

The Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by the Adviser.

SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

