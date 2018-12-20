Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's Fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2018.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2018 were $152,956,291, as compared with $156,918,120 on July 31, 2018 and $161,456,826 on October 31, 2017. On October 31, 2018, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.39 based on 8,554,668 shares of common stock outstanding.



October 31, 2018 July 31, 2018 October 31, 2017 Total Net Assets $152,956,291 $156,918,120 $161,456,826 NAV Per Share $14.39 $14.85 $15.38 Shares Outstanding 8,554,668 8,554,668 8,554,668

For the period July 31, 2018 through October 31, 2018, total net investment income was $1,170,931 or $0.14 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($3,874,164) or ($0.45) per share of common stock for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2018 Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2018 Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2017 Total Net Investment

Income $1,170,931 $1,234,546 $1,188,529 Per Share $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($3,874,164) $1,340,169 $241,552 Per Share ($0.45) $0.16 $0.03

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.