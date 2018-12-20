Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Dec 28, 2018, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's Fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2018.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2018 were $152,956,291, as compared with $156,918,120 on July 31, 2018 and $161,456,826 on October 31, 2017.  On October 31, 2018, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.39 based on 8,554,668 shares of common stock outstanding.

October 31, 2018

July 31, 2018

October 31, 2017

Total Net Assets

$152,956,291

$156,918,120

$161,456,826

NAV Per Share

$14.39

$14.85

$15.38

Shares Outstanding

8,554,668

8,554,668

8,554,668

For the period July 31, 2018 through October 31, 2018, total net investment income was $1,170,931 or $0.14 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($3,874,164) or ($0.45) per share of common stock for the same period.

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2018

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2018

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2017

Total Net Investment
  Income

$1,170,931

$1,234,546

$1,188,529

Per Share

$0.14

$0.14

$0.14

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($3,874,164)

$1,340,169

$241,552

Per Share

($0.45)

$0.16

$0.03

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

