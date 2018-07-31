Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE : AKP ) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2018.
|
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Los Angeles Department of Water Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/32
|
3.42%
|
2) Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Sales Tax) Series 2009 5.00%, 7/01/25
|
3.37%
|
3) San Diego Unified School District/CA Series 2013C 5.00%, 7/01/32
|
2.82%
|
4) San Diego Public Facilities Financing Authority 5.00%, 5/15/36
|
2.82%
|
5) Port of Los Angeles Series 2009C 5.00%, 8/01/26
|
2.80%
|
6) Bay Area Toll Authority Series 2013S 5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM)
|
2.79%
|
7) City of San Francisco CA Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 10/01/32
|
2.57%
|
8) San Diego County Water Authority Financing Corp. Series 2013 5.00%, 5/01/31
|
2.36%
|
9) University of California Series 2012G 5.00%, 5/15/31
|
2.36%
|
10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority(Buck Institute for Research on Aging) AGM Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/44
|
2.16%
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
10.02%
|
Water & Sewer
|
9.48%
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
8.42%
|
Electric Utility
|
4.33%
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
4.11%
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
3.74%
|
Port
|
3.67%
|
Airport
|
2.97%
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
2.44%
|
Higher Education - Public
|
2.36%
|
Higher Education - Private
|
1.63%
|
Senior Living
|
1.63%
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private
|
1.38%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
56.18%
|
Tax Supported
|
Local G.O.
|
9.83%
|
Special Tax
|
9.18%
|
Tax-Supported Local Lease
|
7.87%
|
Assessment District
|
3.50%
|
State G.O.
|
1.10%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
31.48%
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
9.88%
|
Asset-Backed
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
1.26%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.26%
|
Cash Equivalents
|
Investment Companies
|
1.20%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.20%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
California
|
90.80%
|
New York
|
1.67%
|
Guam
|
1.44%
|
Florida
|
1.42%
|
New Jersey
|
1.27%
|
Minnesota
|
0.61%
|
Illinois
|
0.54%
|
Pennsylvania
|
0.53%
|
Missouri
|
0.52%
|
Other
|
1.20%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
10.21%
|
AA
|
46.55%
|
A
|
11.81%
|
BBB
|
15.65%
|
BB
|
0.83%
|
B
|
1.26%
|
Not Rated
|
2.61%
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
9.88%
|
Short-Term Investments
|
1.20%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Bonds By Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 year
|
1.20%
|
1 to 5 years
|
0.00%
|
5 to 10 years
|
13.14%
|
10 to 20 years
|
61.33%
|
20 to 30 years
|
24.33%
|
More Than 30 years
|
0.00%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
3.31%
|
Average Coupon:
|
5.14%
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
1.20%
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
15.33%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
4.10%
|
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
|
20.59%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
41.22%*
|
Average Effective Maturity:
|
5.23 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
4.68 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$156.92 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$14.85
|
Number of Holdings:
|
87
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
18%
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.10% through the use of tender option bonds, 15.33% in issued and outstanding APS,20.59% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 1.200% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** Includes $29,875,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $40,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article