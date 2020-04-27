Alliance Connection Launches Marketing Insights Blog as a Resource to Navigate the Effects of COVID-19 on the Travel & Tourism Industry

DETROIT, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the travel & tourism industry faces the reality of the effects of COVID-19, Alliance Connection, a leading strategic marketing firm with an industry niche in promotional partnerships, influencer initiatives, public relations and experiential marketing, opens up their agency resources to give hope for the future. Launched this week at www.allianceconnection.com/marketing-insights , the website now features A Connected Community marketing insights blog, a resource platform focused on sharing knowledge aimed to "Inspire, Educate & Innovate" travel and tourism marketers and thought leaders.

"We recognize that the landscape of the travel business is going to look different in the near future. We are here to offer strategy, guidance, and most importantly support," said Melissa Mango, President and Founder of Alliance Connection. "We want to continue to inspire and innovate in these challenging times and help the industry stabilize, recover and prevail."

A Connected Community launched with articles such as " 5 Ways to Navigate the "New Normal" and Create the Calm" and " Recovery: Let's Build Back Trust in Travel ". It will also continue the popular "Five for Five" series featuring one-on-one interviews with top minds in the Marketing Industry including Katie Kitchens, Co-Founder of FabFitFun; Stephanie Pineiro,

Social Media and PR Manager at Karisma Hotels & Resorts; and Frank Maduro, Vice President of Marketing at AIC Hotel Group.

While the current content is primarily focused on this COVID-19 environment, it is meant to live on well beyond this unique time and adapt to the ever evolving marketing landscape and consumer sentiment.

Last month, the Alliance Connection Team shared a video message on their social channels and website as a tribute to the travel industry inclusive of resorts, cruise lines, travel agents and the millions of employees impacted by the global pandemic. The video highlights their team, which is often on the road at beautiful destinations around the world, staying home and practicing social distancing as American singer-songwriter Matt Giraud plays a beautiful rendition of "Rise Up" by Andra Day.

"As we continue to navigate the uncertainty of our industry's immediate future, we wanted to let our travel community know that we are thinking of them. Now more than ever, it is important for all of us to come together and 'RISE UP' to rebuild the industry we love," added Melissa Mango. "We need to continue to embrace and discover everything that resorts and destinations around the world offer us, not only as professionals but as human beings. We want them to know that their warm hospitality has not been forgotten and travelers will return."

Alliance Connection is also currently offering complimentary access to their resources, marketing strategies, and thought provoking conversations, to help those in the travel and tourism industry develop a plan to rebuild stronger than ever. To learn more visit: allianceconnection.com .

For nearly a decade Alliance Connection has been successfully guiding marketers in the hospitality, entertainment, and retail industries through innovative marketing strategy, product development, and promotional initiatives. Alliance Connection has a proven track record of increasing profits, moving market share, and propelling business objectives forward with a simple but effective strategy to "connect, engage and close more business for our clients." Their portfolio includes many of the nation's leading companies and travel partners, such as Sony Corporation of America, Nickelodeon, All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Melia Hotels & Resorts, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma, Sandals & Beaches Resorts, CMT, Wheel of Fortune and more. For more information please visit: www.allianceconnection.com .

