Alliance Data 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Changed to Virtual-Only Format for June 9, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, announced today that, due to public health, travel, business and social gathering precautions for our directors, stockholders, executives, advisors and associates related to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") will be held in a virtual-only format. You will not be able to attend the meeting at a physical location. The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders meeting date and time remains unchanged: June 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

Stockholders may attend the virtual-only meeting online at: www.meetingcenter.io/285384095.

Your vote is important! Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the meeting by one of the methods described in your proxy materials. Please note that the previously distributed proxy card may continue to be used to vote your shares.

You are entitled to vote and submit questions at the meeting if you were a registered stockholder of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2020, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker or nominee.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Stockholder of Record

To attend the Annual Meeting as a stockholder of record, click on the "I have a Control Number" button after entering the Meeting Center at www.meetingcenter.io/285384095 and enter the 15-digit control number found on your proxy card, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. The password for the meeting is ADS2020.

Registering to Attend the Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting, unless you plan to attend as a guest. To register, you must obtain a legal proxy, executed in your favor, from the holder of record and submit proof of your legal proxy reflecting the number of shares of ADS common stock you held as of the Record Date, along with your name and email address, to Computershare. Please forward the email from your broker, or attach an image of your legal proxy to [email protected]. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on June 4, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a 15-digit control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, click on the "I have a Control Number" button after entering the Meeting Center at www.meetingcenter.io/285384095 and enter your control number and the meeting password, ADS2020.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Guest

If you would like to enter the Annual Meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, click on the "I am a Guest" button after entering the Meeting Center at www.meetingcenter.io/285384095 and enter the information requested on the following screen. Please note guests will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ over 8,500 associates at more than 50 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's Card Services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "likely," "may," "should" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, completion of strategic initiatives, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions, including, but not limited to, fluctuation in currency exchange rates, market conditions and COVID-19 impacts related to relief measures for impacted borrowers and depositors, labor shortages due to quarantine, reduction in demand from clients, supply chain disruption for our reward suppliers and disruptions in the airline or travel industries.

We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

