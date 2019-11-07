Alliance Data Delivers Account Application Ease And Self-Service Through New Technology Solutions That Provide Greater Control To Customers, Enhance Customer Experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data's card services business, a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and commercial card programs, today announced the newest capabilities in its digital self-service suite for cardmembers. The new capabilities and technology enhancements make it simpler and more convenient for customers to apply for credit, manage their account, and pay their bill in the channel that best suits them and at the time that's most convenient. The capabilities, which include Virtual Assistant, Comenity's CardLock, Comenity's EasyPay, and Frictionless Mobile Credit™, give customers greater control while improving their experience across the digital journey.

According to Alliance Data's research, 94% of consumers say that safety and security are among the most important features of their credit cards. Alliance Data's digital capabilities empower customers through safe, easy-to-use, self-service options that save time while protecting cardmembers' information:

Virtual Assistant will enhance the servicing experience for cardmembers by simulating a conversational, natural language, person-to-person dialogue in a convenient online chat experience. The Virtual Assistant is an on-demand, self-service bot powered by machine learning, and will be available 24/7 to help cardmembers with everyday servicing, account management and payment needs.

Comenity's CardLock increases cardmember control and peace of mind while reducing fraud by providing digital on-off switches, allowing cardmembers to temporarily "turn off" their co-brand card if they lose or misplace it. Cardmembers can turn the card back on when they find it for a seamless, continuous experience.

Comenity's EasyPay simplifies bill payment on any connected device in a fast and secure way. Without requiring a username or password, the frictionless experience relies on information known only by the cardmember, freeing up time for them to focus on things that matter most.

Frictionless Mobile Credit™, built with patented technology, accelerates the process of applying for and using credit. The mobile-first experience uses proprietary data access to speed customers through the acquisition process in-store and online. The award-winning solution is now available in-home, giving cardmembers more ways to initiate a frictionless application using a QR code or text.

"As validated by our recent research study, 'The Great Divide: Connecting Brands to the Real Needs of Today's Consumer,' consumers are increasingly expecting to be in control of their experiences with retailers," said Jennie Dodovski, Vice President of Customer Experience and Product at Alliance Data's card services business. "We are applying those insights across the full credit and payments journey, and leveraging the latest in technology and data to add value for cardmembers."

Alliance Data is also investing in an intuitive, self-service platform to serve the needs of its clients through the upcoming launch of Alliance Data PartnerPortalTM. This next-generation digital dashboard gives clients direct, 24/7 access to results, reports, data, marketing and program management tools to help clients track and optimize credit card program's performance.

"We have a culture of innovation, and our digital roadmap is fueled by the creative minds of our associates," Dodovski added. "In our latest associate-led Hackathon, self-service emerged as the next focal point on our digitalization journey. Within 48 hours our associate teams brainstormed, coded and deployed digital experiences that in turn help Alliance Data further improve customer engagement strategies. These prototypes are a pipeline for our ongoing delivery of compelling payment solutions that meet consumer expectations and better empower them in today's evolving retail and digital payments environment."

Alliance Data's card services business develops market-leading private label, co-brand, and commercial credit card programs for many of the world's most recognizable brands. Through our branded credit programs, we help build more profitable relationships between our partners and their cardmembers, and drive lasting loyalty.

Using the industry's most comprehensive and predictive data set, advanced analytics, and broad-reaching capabilities, Alliance Data's card services business has been helping partners increase sales and provide greater value to their cardmembers since 1986.

