Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal's Top Contact Centers, Receives "Center of Excellence" Certification For Industry-Leading 14th Time

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data's card services business, a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business card programs, has received BenchmarkPortal's "Center of Excellence" certification for the 14th time, a record for the financial services/credit category. The honor demonstrates Alliance Data's commitment to an exceptional customer journey that brings value to its brand partners and their cardmembers.

"Our care centers are critical components of creating meaningful moments for our customers so it's important to make sure we're equipping associates with training and top-notch resources to provide an exceptional customer experience," said Sallie Komitor, chief services officer for Alliance Data's card services business. "When a customer has a genuinely positive interaction with us, it reaffirms their commitment to their favorite brand and strengthens loyalty."

KEY RESULTS:

Best-in-class customer experience: Customers express an 8% higher level of satisfaction when calling an Alliance Data care center and calls are answered 75% faster than the industry average. Customers, on average, spent 87% less time in queue than industry average.

BenchmarkPortal's "Center of Excellence" certification is presented to the top 10 percent of all customer care centers based on quality, cost, efficiency, effectiveness, and overall performance. This information is then analyzed by researchers at BenchmarkPortal. BenchmarkPortal's Top Contact Centers Award, recognized as the premier contact center ranking, measures call centers on actual performance metrics of efficiency and effectiveness against the world's largest contact center database.

These results, based on BenchmarkPortal's methodology, demonstrate the importance Alliance Data places on an exceptional customer experience. By continually investing in its associates and focusing on creating an environment of collaboration with its brand partners, Alliance Data continues to improve metrics and excel in key areas, including customer satisfaction, the speed at which calls are answered, and a lower time in caller queues.

"Alliance Data's contact center operation continues to lead as one of the best of its size in the industry. Being recognized in such ways by BenchmarkPortal is no small feat—being recognized consistently for more than a decade is truly incredible." said Bruce Belfiore, chief executive officer of BenchmarkPortal. "Ranking in the Top Contact Centers Contest is a testament to the operations of Alliance Data and demonstrates their commitment to providing excellent service and exceeding customer expectations."

About Alliance Data's card services business

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data's card services business develops market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs for many of the world's most recognizable brands. Through our branded credit programs, we help build more profitable relationships between our partners and their cardmembers, and drive lasting loyalty.

Using the industry's most comprehensive and predictive data set, advanced analytics, and broad-reaching capabilities, Alliance Data's card services business has been helping partners increase sales and provide greater value to their cardmembers since 1986. We are proud to be part of the Alliance Data enterprise (NYSE: ADS), an S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Plano, Texas. To learn more, visit KnowMoreSellMore.com, follow us on Twitter @Know_SellMore, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Alliance Data card services.

About BenchmarkPortal

BenchmarkPortal's activities began in 1995, and it is now a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and research. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for contact centers. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information, please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

About "Center of Excellence" Certification

Contact centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and obtain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their call centers. BenchmarkPortal's rigorous certification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practice database of thousands of contact centers. Please follow the link to discover what the steps to certification are and how they will improve your center's performance. www.benchmarkportal.com/call-center-certification.

SOURCE Alliance Data