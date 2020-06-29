Alliance Data Schedules Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call For July 23, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading global provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, will host a conference call on July 23, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's second-quarter 2020 results. Hosting the call will be Ralph Andretta, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Timothy King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be available via the Internet at www.alliancedata.com. Additionally, there will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. Please contact AdvisIRy Partners by e-mail: [email protected] with any questions.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ over 8,500 associates at more than 50 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's Card Services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Contacts: Alliance Data

Tiffany Louder – Investor Relations

214-494-3048

[email protected]





Shelley Whiddon – Media

214-494-3811

[email protected]

