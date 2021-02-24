Alliance Environmental Group, LLC. Acquires Coast Environmental

AZUSA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Environmental Group announced the acquisition of a new company Coast Environmental, a leading provider of indoor air quality management and life safety services to hospitals and healthcare facilities. Coast Environmental specializes in fire stopping, fire damper testing and repairs, containment for infection control, Kitchen Exhaust System cleaning, HVAC systems cleaning and refurbishment and mold remediation.

"As part of our company growth strategy, we are excited to include Coast Environmental as the latest addition to our portfolio," said Jeff McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Environmental Group. They have an excellent track record in healthcare and have established great relationships with customers over the years, which is in keeping with our business practices.

Both of our companies' business interests are aligned. We welcome the addition of Coast to the group and are excited to have Chris Heitman and the Coast team join the Alliance Environmental group family", said Joe McLean, Co-founder of Alliance Environmental Group.

"We are elated to join Alliance Environmental Group of brands," stated Chris Heitman, President of Coast Environmental. Now is the right time for us to align with a company such as Alliance Environmental Group, which has an impeccable reputation in environmental remediation. We continue to assure the safety of patients, staff, and visitors at our customers' facilities.

About Alliance Environmental Group, LLC:

With more than 100 years of experience, Alliance Environmental Group, LLC is one of the leading environmental contractors in California. Alliance Environmental provides innovative air and HVAC duct cleaning solutions, asbestos, lead, and mold abatement; biohazard trauma cleanup; demolition and emergency response. The company has completed more than 160,000 remediation projects ranging from bed bug elimination to commercial mold removal in California and surrounding states. For more information, go to https://www.alliance-enviro.com.

About Coast Environmental

Carlsbad-based Coast Environmental has been a leader in indoor air quality and Infection control, HVAC refurbishment, duct cleaning, coil cleaning, and Fire Life Safety Services within the healthcare sector since 1979. Coast Environmental has an extended history with hospitals and medical facilities with its roots in medical gas. The company provides a higher standard of documentation and sterile processes needed to comply with facility IC policies and procedures. For more information, go to https://www.coastenvironmental.com

Contact:

Vinay Panday

Director of Marketing

Alliance Environmental Group

805-603-0315

[email protected]

SOURCE Alliance Environmental Group LLC

