Alliance for Consumers Releases its First Report Detailing Campaign Donations from Major Trial Law Firms

Today, Alliance for Consumers (AFC) released a new report detailing the federal political donations of major trial lawyer firms to Democratic candidates, allied political committees, and liberal causes.

The report highlights the political power of trial lawyers who often leverage government contracts and consumer protections lawsuits to fund left-wing political agendas. This is the first in a series of reports AFC will release tracking trial lawyer political contributions through the 2022 midterm elections.

The first report details the process of what AFC has named "The Shady Trial Lawyer Pipeline." In this pipeline, trial lawyers secure lucrative contracts with state governments, file lawsuits allegedly on behalf of consumers, then use the public money they get from the cases to power massive political contributions to left-wing causes.

"One of the biggest consumer protection problems we face is trial lawyers diverting money from consumers and using the funds for partisan political donations," said O.H. Skinner, Executive Director of Alliance for Consumers.

"This new report provides the necessary details to highlight how blatantly partisan these donations have been in the last four years."

This report focuses on eight trial law firms, dubbed by AFC as the "Shady Eight." These eight firms generated a combined $15 million in federal political donations in recent years—dwarfing the donations generated by corporate giants like Blackrock, Nike, and Twitter—with 99% of the donations going to Democratic candidates and allied groups.

"At Alliance for Consumers, we are focused on ensuring the consumer is not the loser in this left-wing political game," said Skinner. "The Shady Trial Lawyer Pipeline is a major threat to consumers, diverting money that belongs in consumers' pockets. Our goal with these Shady Trial Lawyer Pipeline reports is to shine a light on how these firms are hijacking consumer protection lawsuits in order to funnel public money into left-wing political efforts. When you look at the numbers, the political contributions from these trial lawyers are almost exclusively to progressive, liberal causes with no counterbalance. Consumer protection should never be a tool to funnel public money into left-wing politics at the expense of everyday consumers, good governance and honest stewardship demand more than that."

