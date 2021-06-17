Alliance for Lasting Liberty Coalition's Statement on the Supreme Court's Decision in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Lasting Liberty (ALL), a coalition of LGBT and religious freedom advocates, issues the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court's Decision in Fulton vs. City of Philadelphia:

In the last calendar year, the Supreme Court of the United States has handed major victories to religious rights (in Fulton vs. City of Philadelphia) and LGBT rights (in Bostock vs. Clayton County). Both sets of rights are important, and the Court has now established major guardrails clearly protecting them.

Still, the Court's decision does not comprehensively address the issues covered by the Fairness for All Act and the power to do so belongs to Congress. All nine members of the Supreme Court and the vast majority of Americans clearly believe that LGBT rights and religious freedom both deserve

respect and protection.

We continue to call on Congress to pass comprehensive federal legislation that protects LGBT people and the free exercise of religion.

The Alliance for Lasting Liberty (ALL) is a coalition of religious and LGBT individuals and organizations who support Fairness For All legislation. ALL believes LGBT Americans should have civil rights protections when it comes to employment, housing, and publicly available services; and religious Americans – and their faith-based institutions – should be able to live, work, and serve their community in ways that are consistent with the teachings and tenets of their faith.

