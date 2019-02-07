Alliance for Lifetime Income Announces Official Sole Sponsorship of 2019 Rolling Stones U.S. Tour

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Lifetime Income is proud to announce that it is the sole sponsor of the 2019 Rolling Stones "No Filter" Tour. The tour will take place in the U.S. from April to June 2019.

The Rolling Stones are age-defying icons that continue to operate at the cutting edge of entertainment and business. Similarly, the Alliance is at the forefront of financial security education, creating awareness and helping educate Americans about the need for protected lifetime income.

Jean Statler, Executive Director of the Alliance said, "This partnership with the Tour gives us a great opportunity to educate young and old about the need for protected lifetime income and financial security, so that whatever your age, whatever adventure or road you choose, you can keep doing what you love."

The 16-show "No Filter" Tour will kick off on April 20th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami then to Jacksonville, Houston, New Orleans, Glendale, Pasadena, Santa Clara, Seattle, Denver, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Foxborough, East Rutherford (two shows) and conclude with two shows on June 21st & 25th at Soldier Field in Chicago.

To learn more about the Alliance, please visit www.RetireYourRisk.org/RollingStones. For tour and ticket information, visit www.rollingstones.com.

About the Alliance for Lifetime Income:

The Alliance for Lifetime Income is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization formed and supported by some of the nation's leading financial services organizations to create awareness and educate Americans about the importance of protected lifetime income. The Alliance is focused on helping educate Americans on the risks of outliving their income so they can enjoy their retirement lives. The Alliance provides consumers and financial advisors with the educational resources, tools and insights they can use to build plans for protected retirement income.

Contact: Latoya Veal, Edelman

(202) 326-1789

Latoya.Veal@edelman.com

SOURCE Alliance for Lifetime Income