Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Extends Deadline for 2021 Gracie Award Entries and Announces New Categories

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has announced that the deadline to submit entries for the 46th Annual Gracie Awards at the regular rate has been extended until January 21, 2021. AWMF is also offering a further extended deadline of January 28, 2021 at an additional cost. The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, celebrate programming and individual achievement by, for and about women in television, radio and digital media. Submissions from all facets of media are encouraged.

Journalists have continued to work tirelessly on the front lines to provide coverage of the unprecedented events in the first two weeks of 2021. Due to the bravery of these storytellers and the timeliness of this important coverage, AWMF has added ten new categories specifically dedicated to January 2021 Frontline Special Reports for on-air talent and programming in television, radio and digital media. A full list of the new categories can be found here.

"We know the circumstances of the past year led to delivering content to audiences in ways we never expected, which is why we are more committed than ever to honoring the remarkable work that has been created by, for and about women," says Becky Brooks, AWMF executive director. "As our biggest fundraiser of the year, the Gracie Awards enable the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation to deliver on its promise of furthering the connection, education and recognition of women in media, even during turbulent times."

The Gracie Awards Gala, previously scheduled for May 2021, has been postponed to September 20, 2021, and the Gracie Awards Luncheon, previously scheduled for June 2021, has been postponed to July 21, 2021. The Gala will still be held at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, A Four Seasons Hotel, and the Luncheon will still be held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York, N.Y. AWMF extends their gratitude to Cipriani and the Beverly Wilshire for their incredible partnerships.

The 2021 Gracie Awards entry eligibility air dates for the traditional categories are from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020. New Categories are exclusive to January of 2021. Entry details, including pricing and updated categories, can be viewed at https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/call-for-entries/.

The application to judge content for The Gracie Awards is available until January 22, 2021. Learn more about Gracies judging and view the application at https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/judging/.

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, a gala that honors exemplary programming created by, for or about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

Related Links

https://allwomeninmedia.org

