Alliance Funding Group Expands Into Federal Financing; Funds Initial Transaction

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Funding Group ("AFG"), in collaboration with a prime contractor and AFG's investor, completed funding of an approximate $4.8 million multi-function device refresh for a major U.S.-based military installation.

The federal financing helped the military completely refresh its full contingent of aged multi-function devices with over 700 new devices. The financing was in conjunction with a broader services solution, allowing the installation of new devices, maintenance and supplies on a managed service, firm, fixed-price, five-year basis.

The financial solution is the culmination of a broad-based education process, which AFG has entered into to better understand and penetrate the federal finance discipline, as it continues to expand its unique niche into differentiated industry disciplines. "We have partnered with an industry-leading expert to develop a dedicated, financial solutions-based 'go to market' team to take advantage of a very large, yet underserved market," mentioned Brij Patel, President of AFG. "It is AFG's intent to fully understand and capitalize on this market opportunity, such that we can appropriately educate our investor market while seeking to partner with key federal prime contractors and help the federal end-user market achieve its capital equipment and technology requirements."

"This financing will act as a catalyst to more quickly propel AFG forward in this very unique space. It not only acts as a resume underpinning, but the 'hands-on' learning, the documentation building, the understanding of the market drivers is something that will accelerate this endeavor and act to broaden our own revenue base," stated Mike Willerer, AFG's Director of Operations. "I can't speak highly enough for the collaboration with our prime contractor and our investing partners. I hope and expect that we can parlay this into a deeper relationship by bringing capital, service and financial structural ideas to this market."

About Alliance Funding Group

Alliance Funding Group is a privately held, minority-owned, non-bank, equipment leasing company with 100+ years of executive management experience with 20+ years in business. AFG has funded over $2 billion to 16,000+ customers with 100+ employees with headquarters in Tustin, California. AFG is a direct lender with the ability to fund transaction sizes up to $20 million and provide customized solutions to underwrite various credit profiles.

