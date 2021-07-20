Alliance Laundry Systems announces 4th acquisition of 2021 in the purchase of Gulf States Machinery Co.

RIPON, Wis., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, is building on an already strong direct distribution base with the acquisition of the laundry division assets of Gulf States Machinery Co. Alliance expects to close on the purchase in Q3 of this year.

A family-owned business founded by Harish and Pravin Parmar in Houston in 1984, later adding an Atlanta office in 1987 managed by Ben Prema, Gulf States has grown into a leader in the vended laundry industry displaying incredible resilience and commitment to customer service.

"Gulf States embodies all the attributes we look for in a quality partner – sales excellence, strong leadership and exceptional business ethics," said Rick Pyle, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alliance Laundry Systems. "We expect great growth opportunities and exceptional synergies in joining with Gulf States."

This is Alliance's fourth distributor asset acquisition of 2021. While Alliance will acquire Gulf State's laundry division assets, Gulf State's dry-cleaning business is not included in the acquisition. Pyle added that he couldn't be more thrilled by the performance of Alliance's direct distribution partners, which demonstrates the effectiveness of Alliance's strategy of selecting great companies in growing markets.

"We are delighted to further our already strong relationship with Alliance Laundry Systems through this new chapter. Harish and I founded Gulf States on the goal of becoming the most trusted partner for new investors. With the additional resources of Alliance, second generation Sunil Parmar and the whole team will be well positioned to build on that commitment," said Pravin Parmar, co-owner of Gulf States.

