Alliance Laundry Systems brings the legendary Speed Queen washer and dryers for professionals to the European market

RIPON, Wis., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in laundromat equipment, is launching its highly versatile new Speed Queen Professional range of washers and dryers in Europe. The line features front load washers, dryers (electric and gas), stacked washer-dryers, and stacked dryers, all configured for the brand's leading-edge technology. Now, Europe will access one of the worldwide bestselling appliances for professionals, with an established presence in United States, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

"This extremely versatile range offers exceptional product options for a variety of segments, such as multi-housing, camps, HoReCa, and many others," said Rocco di Bari Chief Commercial Officer of Europe Middle East, Africa and India for Alliance Laundry Systems. "Speed Queen is already well known abroad for its legendary reliability, and the fast wash and dry process that gave Speed Queen its name. This range brings a wealth of technical possibilities as well to streamline operations and is supported by a three-year warranty on all parts. This is the most complete warranty on the market."

Speed Queen Professional models are networkable. In addition, when equipped with Speed Queen Insights, owners gain valuable data on how machines are being used and by whom. This advanced customer data is central to better management and marketing of the laundry and has proven its value in thousands of installations abroad and more than 800 licensed Speed Queen Laundromats across Europe. Likewise, the Speed Queen app further enhances the owner's experience with remote monitoring and management capabilities. Speed Queen Professional boasts programming flexibility and a model geared specifically for mop-cleaning.

For more than 110 years, Speed Queen, a premium brand of the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, Alliance Laundry Systems, has built a peerless reputation for ultimate reliability, backed by a strong three-year warranty. The Speed Queen pedigree is built on a foundation of expert engineering and design as well as unparalleled life testing in state-of-the-art test labs in the United States.

To learn more about Speed Queen Professional and its suite of technology tools, including Speed Queen Insights and the Quantum control, visit speedqueenprofessional.com

About Speed Queen Professional - Speed Queen is a brand of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products. Speed Queen provides large route operators, coin laundry owners and small businesses with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers and laundromat equipment. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to fulfill all laundry needs. To accomplish this, the company offers, via Alliance Finance (in Spain, France and Italy) a continuum of stable, long-term capital solutions specifically for the laundry industry. To learn more, visit www.SpeedQueenProfessional.com.

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems

