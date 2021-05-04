Alliance Laundry Systems Closes on Its Third Acquisition of 2021

RIPON, Wisc., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, closed today on its purchase of the distribution assets of Chicago-based D&M Equipment Co. D&M is one of the top distributors of laundromat equipment in the Midwest.

This is Alliance's third acquisition of 2021 and the first acquisition of a distributor of multiple manufacturers' products.

"We are so pleased with the collaboration of our two teams to be able to close so quickly," said Rick Pyle, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alliance Laundry Systems. "This is an indication of our opportunities and approach that we will undertake together in this exciting market."

Founded in 1965 by respected laundromat leader, Don Tomasian, D&M Equipment Co. has delivered exemplary support to customers in and around the Chicago area. Joe Frankian, President of D&M Equipment, and his son, Connor will continue this family tradition of serving customers and build on the company's record performance of the last few years as part of Alliance Laundry Systems.

For more information about Alliance Laundry Systems, visit alliancelaundry.com . To learn more about D&M, visit dandmequipment.speedqueen.com/.

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Leading Performance

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality and our commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, product range, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry. For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

